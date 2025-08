What is Kitsu (KITSU)

KITSU is a memecoin-native universe of nine iconic fox identities, each a cult, a collectible, and a story waiting to unfold. Designed to resonate with crypto natives, anime lovers, myth hunters, and collectors alike, KITSU begins as a memecoin and evolves into a cult-powered IP that spans art, lore, and physical goods. The token is both energy and signal, fueling on-chain rituals, unlocking new characters, and testing demand for everything from NFTs to plushies to animation. An IP built bottom-up, shaped by the memes, scrolls, and believers.

Kitsu (KITSU) Resource Official Website

Kitsu (KITSU) Tokenomics

