What is Kitsune ($KIT)

Agent Kitsune is the Agentic commerce framework of the future, powered by Raposa Coffee Co using Griffain. Create buy orders for Raposa Coffee, and more products soon. Agentic commerce will be the future, and Agent Kitsune will lead the charge. Powered by Raposa Coffee Co, an IRL business, born on Solana. Raposa has been the premium specialty coffee of web-3, hosting events and partnering with companies and brands like Solana, Kraken, Coinbase, Magic Eden, and more.

Kitsune ($KIT) Resource Official Website

Kitsune ($KIT) Tokenomics

