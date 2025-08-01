Kitsune Price ($KIT)
Kitsune ($KIT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 215.24K USD. $KIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $KIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $KIT price information.
During today, the price change of Kitsune to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kitsune to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kitsune to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kitsune to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kitsune: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.74%
-9.12%
-26.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agent Kitsune is the Agentic commerce framework of the future, powered by Raposa Coffee Co using Griffain. Create buy orders for Raposa Coffee, and more products soon. Agentic commerce will be the future, and Agent Kitsune will lead the charge. Powered by Raposa Coffee Co, an IRL business, born on Solana. Raposa has been the premium specialty coffee of web-3, hosting events and partnering with companies and brands like Solana, Kraken, Coinbase, Magic Eden, and more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Kitsune ($KIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $KIT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $KIT to VND
₫--
|1 $KIT to AUD
A$--
|1 $KIT to GBP
￡--
|1 $KIT to EUR
€--
|1 $KIT to USD
$--
|1 $KIT to MYR
RM--
|1 $KIT to TRY
₺--
|1 $KIT to JPY
¥--
|1 $KIT to ARS
ARS$--
|1 $KIT to RUB
₽--
|1 $KIT to INR
₹--
|1 $KIT to IDR
Rp--
|1 $KIT to KRW
₩--
|1 $KIT to PHP
₱--
|1 $KIT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $KIT to BRL
R$--
|1 $KIT to CAD
C$--
|1 $KIT to BDT
৳--
|1 $KIT to NGN
₦--
|1 $KIT to UAH
₴--
|1 $KIT to VES
Bs--
|1 $KIT to CLP
$--
|1 $KIT to PKR
Rs--
|1 $KIT to KZT
₸--
|1 $KIT to THB
฿--
|1 $KIT to TWD
NT$--
|1 $KIT to AED
د.إ--
|1 $KIT to CHF
Fr--
|1 $KIT to HKD
HK$--
|1 $KIT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 $KIT to MXN
$--
|1 $KIT to PLN
zł--
|1 $KIT to RON
лв--
|1 $KIT to SEK
kr--
|1 $KIT to BGN
лв--
|1 $KIT to HUF
Ft--
|1 $KIT to CZK
Kč--
|1 $KIT to KWD
د.ك--
|1 $KIT to ILS
₪--