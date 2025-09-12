Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0080012$ 0.0080012 $ 0.0080012 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +28.07% Price Change (7D) +25.83% Price Change (7D) +25.83%

Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KITTY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KITTY's all-time high price is $ 0.0080012, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KITTY has changed by -- over the past hour, +28.07% over 24 hours, and +25.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.51K$ 14.51K $ 14.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.65K$ 18.65K $ 18.65K Circulation Supply 419.93M 419.93M 419.93M Total Supply 540,000,000.0 540,000,000.0 540,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kitty Coin Solana is $ 14.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KITTY is 419.93M, with a total supply of 540000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.65K.