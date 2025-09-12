What is Kitty Inu (KITTY)

$kitty is the native currency of an NFT-based, Free-To-Play (F2P), Play-To-Earn (P2E) racing game, KittyKart , being built on the Ethereum blockchain where players race karts to “mine” NFT assets. Through continued game play, mined NFT assets confer either skillset advantages or enhancements to visual appearance. Assets can either be “mined” - i.e. earned - (F2P) through game play or purchased on the secondary market via the in game marketplace. Assets bought and sold (P2E) via the in game marketplace are done so via the native $kitty token.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) Resource Official Website

KITTY to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kitty Inu (KITTY) How much is Kitty Inu (KITTY) worth today? The live KITTY price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KITTY to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of KITTY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kitty Inu? The market cap for KITTY is $ 457.62K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KITTY? The circulating supply of KITTY is 731.74B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KITTY? KITTY achieved an ATH price of 0.00020605 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KITTY? KITTY saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of KITTY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KITTY is -- USD . Will KITTY go higher this year? KITTY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KITTY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

