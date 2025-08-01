Kiwi Price (KIWI)
Kiwi (KIWI) is currently trading at 0.00482988 USD with a market cap of $ 3.38M USD. KIWI to USD price is updated in real-time.
KIWI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kiwi to USD was $ -0.001234971909954179.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kiwi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kiwi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kiwi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001234971909954179
|-20.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kiwi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
-20.36%
+7.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KiwiSwap is a complete DeFi trading terminal built to transform how people trade on-chain. Rather than juggling multiple platforms, bots, and tools, users get everything they need in one powerful, easy-to-use interface. With AI execution, true privacy, cross-chain support, wallet tracking, sniping tools, and best-price routing, KiwiSwap delivers smarter, faster, and more secure trading for all experience levels.
