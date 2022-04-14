Klayr (KLY) Information

Despite the pivotal role of digital ownership in tomorrow's tech, we still don't see Web3 use cases in our day-to-day lives. With Klayr, that’s about to change.

As a Layer 1 blockchain built with rock-solid, established technology, Klayr is positioned to provide a platform where developers, creators, and a thriving community of token-holders and validators can come together. With features like a JavaScript-only SDK, sidechain interoperability, and (future) mainchain token issuance, we're making blockchain accessible to the masses.

Klayr, Web3 for the new generation.