Kleros (PNK) Information

Kleros is a blockchain Dispute Resolution Layer that provides fast, secure and affordable arbitration for virtually everything.

Kleros uses blockchain and crowdsourced specialists to adjudicate disputes in a fast, secure and affordable way. Kleros connects users who need to solve disputes with jurors who have the right skills to solve them. Crowdsourcing taps into a global pool of jurors. Blockchain technology guarantees evidence integrity, transparency in jury selection and incentives for honest rulings