Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.08611 24H High $ 0.095275 All Time High $ 0.103337 Lowest Price $ 0.08383 Price Change (1H) -0.90% Price Change (1D) +8.50% Price Change (7D) --

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) real-time price is $0.093945. Over the past 24 hours, K2 traded between a low of $ 0.08611 and a high of $ 0.095275, showing active market volatility. K2's all-time high price is $ 0.103337, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08383.

In terms of short-term performance, K2 has changed by -0.90% over the past hour, +8.50% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 657.61K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.39M Circulation Supply 7.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Klima Protocol K2 is $ 657.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of K2 is 7.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.39M.