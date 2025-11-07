What is Klima Protocol? Klima Protocol is a redesigned decentralized carbon market aimed at enhancing carbon pricing, retirement, and offset mechanisms. At the core of Klima Protocol is the Autonomous Asset Manager (AAM) that facilitates pricing and liquidity for tokenized carbon assets via $kVCM and $K2. Together, the AAM and two-token model ensure that pricing emerges internally from supply, demand, and user governance, not external liquidity pools. Klima Protocol charges no fees to its users and all value created flows entirely back to the network’s participants via programmatic incentives and portfolio value.

