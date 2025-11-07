KNUXX (KNUXX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -15.38% Price Change (7D) -15.38%

KNUXX (KNUXX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KNUXX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KNUXX's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KNUXX has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -15.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KNUXX (KNUXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.27K$ 7.27K $ 7.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.27K$ 7.27K $ 7.27K Circulation Supply 4,400.00T 4,400.00T 4,400.00T Total Supply 4.4e+15 4.4e+15 4.4e+15

The current Market Cap of KNUXX is $ 7.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KNUXX is 4,400.00T, with a total supply of 4.4e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.27K.