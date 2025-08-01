KOBAN Price (KOBAN)
KOBAN (KOBAN) is currently trading at 0.00880258 USD with a market cap of $ 5.53M USD. KOBAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KOBAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KOBAN price information.
During today, the price change of KOBAN to USD was $ +0.00293283.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KOBAN to USD was $ +0.0197918934.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KOBAN to USD was $ -0.0049224872.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KOBAN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00293283
|+49.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0197918934
|+224.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049224872
|-55.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KOBAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.12%
+49.97%
-1.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is KOBAN? KOBAN ($KOBAN) is a utility token legally issued by WAGMI, designed for use within the Lucky Kat gaming ecosystem and the Takibi Protocol – a full-stack Web3 gaming infrastructure designed to simplify blockchain integration for game developers. KOBAN is used for in-game transactions, staking, cross-game asset transfers, and rewards across multiple titles developed by Lucky Kat Studios, such as Panzerdogs and Cosmocadia. The token also supports functionality across games built on the Takibi Protocol, a developer-friendly platform that allows seamless onboarding of Web2 games into Web3 environments. With support for NFTs, dynamic game assets, and a multi-chain roadmap, KOBAN aims to create a shared token economy for blockchain-based games.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of KOBAN (KOBAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOBAN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KOBAN to VND
₫231.6398927
|1 KOBAN to AUD
A$0.013643999
|1 KOBAN to GBP
￡0.006601935
|1 KOBAN to EUR
€0.0076582446
|1 KOBAN to USD
$0.00880258
|1 KOBAN to MYR
RM0.0375870166
|1 KOBAN to TRY
₺0.357824877
|1 KOBAN to JPY
¥1.320387
|1 KOBAN to ARS
ARS$12.0748510892
|1 KOBAN to RUB
₽0.7071992772
|1 KOBAN to INR
₹0.769785621
|1 KOBAN to IDR
Rp144.3045670752
|1 KOBAN to KRW
₩12.3631355842
|1 KOBAN to PHP
₱0.5124862076
|1 KOBAN to EGP
￡E.0.4279814396
|1 KOBAN to BRL
R$0.0492064222
|1 KOBAN to CAD
C$0.0121475604
|1 KOBAN to BDT
৳1.0754992244
|1 KOBAN to NGN
₦13.4801829862
|1 KOBAN to UAH
₴0.3669795602
|1 KOBAN to VES
Bs1.08271734
|1 KOBAN to CLP
$8.56491034
|1 KOBAN to PKR
Rs2.4957074816
|1 KOBAN to KZT
₸4.7865789266
|1 KOBAN to THB
฿0.288724624
|1 KOBAN to TWD
NT$0.263637271
|1 KOBAN to AED
د.إ0.0323054686
|1 KOBAN to CHF
Fr0.0071300898
|1 KOBAN to HKD
HK$0.0690122272
|1 KOBAN to MAD
.د.م0.0802795296
|1 KOBAN to MXN
$0.1661927104
|1 KOBAN to PLN
zł0.0329216492
|1 KOBAN to RON
лв0.0390834552
|1 KOBAN to SEK
kr0.0861772582
|1 KOBAN to BGN
лв0.0150524118
|1 KOBAN to HUF
Ft3.0788784066
|1 KOBAN to CZK
Kč0.1891674442
|1 KOBAN to KWD
د.ك0.00269358948
|1 KOBAN to ILS
₪0.0300167978