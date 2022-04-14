KOBAN (KOBAN) Tokenomics
What is KOBAN? KOBAN ($KOBAN) is a utility token legally issued by WAGMI, designed for use within the Lucky Kat gaming ecosystem and the Takibi Protocol – a full-stack Web3 gaming infrastructure designed to simplify blockchain integration for game developers. KOBAN is used for in-game transactions, staking, cross-game asset transfers, and rewards across multiple titles developed by Lucky Kat Studios, such as Panzerdogs and Cosmocadia. The token also supports functionality across games built on the Takibi Protocol, a developer-friendly platform that allows seamless onboarding of Web2 games into Web3 environments. With support for NFTs, dynamic game assets, and a multi-chain roadmap, KOBAN aims to create a shared token economy for blockchain-based games.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOBAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOBAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
