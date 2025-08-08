More About KODA

Kobradag (KODA) Live Price Chart

--
----
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Kobradag (KODA) Today

Kobradag (KODA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KODA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kobradag Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the KODA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

Kobradag (KODA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Kobradag to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kobradag to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kobradag to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kobradag to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 0-60.69%
90 Days$ 0--

Kobradag (KODA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Kobradag: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

Kobradag (KODA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Kobradag (KODA)

Kobra (KODA) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created as a fair and scalable alternative to existing Proof-of-Work networks. Based on a fork of Kaspa, Kobra introduces a unique GPU-optimized algorithm called HeavyKodaHash, designed to resist ASIC mining and encourage broad participation. The project emphasizes real-time block propagation, high-speed DAG consensus, and full decentralization. Kobra aims to empower its community with open-source tools, including a modern blockchain explorer, a lightweight mobile wallet, and its own mining infrastructure. With a fixed supply, fast confirmations, and a growing ecosystem, Kobra is committed to building a transparent, fair, and inclusive blockchain network for both miners and users.

Kobradag (KODA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kobradag (KODA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KODA token's extensive tokenomics now!

