Kobradag (KODA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kobradag (KODA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kobradag (KODA) Information Kobra (KODA) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created as a fair and scalable alternative to existing Proof-of-Work networks. Based on a fork of Kaspa, Kobra introduces a unique GPU-optimized algorithm called HeavyKodaHash, designed to resist ASIC mining and encourage broad participation. The project emphasizes real-time block propagation, high-speed DAG consensus, and full decentralization. Kobra aims to empower its community with open-source tools, including a modern blockchain explorer, a lightweight mobile wallet, and its own mining infrastructure. With a fixed supply, fast confirmations, and a growing ecosystem, Kobra is committed to building a transparent, fair, and inclusive blockchain network for both miners and users. Official Website: https://www.k0bradag.com/ Buy KODA Now!

Kobradag (KODA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kobradag (KODA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 445.00M $ 445.00M $ 445.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.16K $ 31.16K $ 31.16K All-Time High: $ 0.00029426 $ 0.00029426 $ 0.00029426 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007001 $ 0.00007001 $ 0.00007001 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kobradag (KODA) price

Kobradag (KODA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kobradag (KODA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KODA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KODA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KODA's tokenomics, explore KODA token's live price!

KODA Price Prediction Want to know where KODA might be heading? Our KODA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KODA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!