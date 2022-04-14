Kofi Aptos (KAPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kofi Aptos (KAPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kofi Aptos (KAPT) Information Kofi Finance is transforming staking on Aptos by introducing MEV revenue sharing, ensuring that stakers earn enhanced rewards while maintaining full liquidity. Unlike traditional staking, where assets are locked, Kofi issues a liquid staking token (LST) that can be freely traded, used in DeFi, or redeemed for the underlying staked assets—allowing users to earn staking rewards without sacrificing liquidity. Official Website: https://kofi.finance

Kofi Aptos (KAPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kofi Aptos (KAPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.51M Total Supply: $ 6.00M Circulating Supply: $ 6.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.51M All-Time High: $ 5.58 All-Time Low: $ 3.77 Current Price: $ 4.25

Kofi Aptos (KAPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kofi Aptos (KAPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

