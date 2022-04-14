KogeCoin (KOGECOIN) Tokenomics
KogeCoin (KOGECOIN) Information
KogeCoin’s goal is to become a store of value for the Polygon community. It is a deflationary token that launched via airdrop to all early QuickSwap users who had around 4 weeks to claim. Too often, “fair launched” tokens get sniped by bots who then dump on the rest of us. KogeCoin avoided this problem and built up a strong community of dedicated HODLers.
If you missed out on our genesis airdrop, don’t fret! About 90% of the tokens allocated for the airdrop were unclaimed and will be distributed to holders of KogeCoin via staking at KogeFarm.io/farms, with rewards starting after June 10. If you buy some KogeCoins now, you can get more through staking.
The devs are fully committed to KogeCoin and the Polygon/Matic defi space. Holders of KogeCoin will benefit from the fees generated at KogeFarm.io, an auto-compounding utility we built for defi users. We view KogeCoin as a token that allows us to grow with the community, and expect to both grow KogeFarm and build other utilities for holders in the future.
KogeCoin (KOGECOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KogeCoin (KOGECOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KogeCoin (KOGECOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KogeCoin (KOGECOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOGECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOGECOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KOGECOIN's tokenomics, explore KOGECOIN token's live price!
KOGECOIN Price Prediction
Want to know where KOGECOIN might be heading? Our KOGECOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.