What is KOK (KOK)

KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of our AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures creator’s freedom to create(Enabler).

KOK (KOK) Resource Official Website

KOK (KOK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KOK (KOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.