Koku The Shikoku Price ($KOKU)
Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 117.40K USD. $KOKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Koku The Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Koku The Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Koku The Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Koku The Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Koku The Shikoku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-7.94%
-10.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Koku the Shikoku is a meme coin. He is from the Edo Era and is a valiant member of the Ronin Network. His gambling spirit defines his digital existence. Koku's day begins with a big bowl of Udon noodles, followed by games like Hanafuda or Menko, but Cho-Han is his favourite, as he loves rolling the dice! Koku is the true symbol of Gamba and has his sights on being the number dog on Ronin Network.
