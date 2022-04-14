Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU) Information Koku the Shikoku is a meme coin. He is from the Edo Era and is a valiant member of the Ronin Network. His gambling spirit defines his digital existence. Koku's day begins with a big bowl of Udon noodles, followed by games like Hanafuda or Menko, but Cho-Han is his favourite, as he loves rolling the dice! Koku is the true symbol of Gamba and has his sights on being the number dog on Ronin Network. Official Website: https://kokutheshikoku.com/ Buy $KOKU Now!

Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 113.80K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 113.80K All-Time High: $ 0.0114239 All-Time Low: $ 0.00010835 Current Price: $ 0.0001138

Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Koku The Shikoku ($KOKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $KOKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $KOKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

