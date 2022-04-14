KOLANA (KOLANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KOLANA (KOLANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KOLANA (KOLANA) Information KOLANA is a koala-character meme coin that has been designed as the newest meme character token to join the Solana ecosystem. It’s a fun, community-driven token with no inherent value, created purely for those who want to participate in the Solana meme culture and become a part of the KOLANA community. While it doesn't offer utility or financial promises, it thrives on community engagement and decentralised fun. Official Website: https://kolana.xyz/ Buy KOLANA Now!

KOLANA (KOLANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KOLANA (KOLANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.07K $ 9.07K $ 9.07K Total Supply: $ 749.90M $ 749.90M $ 749.90M Circulating Supply: $ 749.90M $ 749.90M $ 749.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.07K $ 9.07K $ 9.07K All-Time High: $ 0.00134236 $ 0.00134236 $ 0.00134236 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KOLANA (KOLANA) price

KOLANA (KOLANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KOLANA (KOLANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOLANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOLANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOLANA's tokenomics, explore KOLANA token's live price!

