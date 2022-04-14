Kollector (KLTR) Tokenomics
The KBASE is the NFTs Boutique Marketplace. Its team collaborates with artists to add new art categories that bring more users. Also, the Kbase monitors what exactly collectors are looking for: specific kinds of artworks, collectibles, music, and other digital assets. Therefore, counter-parties make a preliminary selection of the type of the artwork, before costly creating and minting. Moreover, the marketplace has sophisticated searching mechanics that allows artists and collectors to match each other in 2 seconds. Also, artists can create NFTs and mint them quickly. Apart above, the KOLLECTOR (KLTR) token allows users to buy and sell all artworks presented on the KBASE NFTs Marketplace.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kollector (KLTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KLTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KLTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
