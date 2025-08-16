kolscan (KOLSCAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00109513 $ 0.00109513 $ 0.00109513 24H Low $ 0.00133607 $ 0.00133607 $ 0.00133607 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00109513$ 0.00109513 $ 0.00109513 24H High $ 0.00133607$ 0.00133607 $ 0.00133607 All Time High $ 0.0057757$ 0.0057757 $ 0.0057757 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.00% Price Change (1D) +5.20% Price Change (7D) +51.86% Price Change (7D) +51.86%

kolscan (KOLSCAN) real-time price is $0.00133597. Over the past 24 hours, KOLSCAN traded between a low of $ 0.00109513 and a high of $ 0.00133607, showing active market volatility. KOLSCAN's all-time high price is $ 0.0057757, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KOLSCAN has changed by +3.00% over the past hour, +5.20% over 24 hours, and +51.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

kolscan (KOLSCAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Circulation Supply 965.32M 965.32M 965.32M Total Supply 965,319,735.117322 965,319,735.117322 965,319,735.117322

The current Market Cap of kolscan is $ 1.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOLSCAN is 965.32M, with a total supply of 965319735.117322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.29M.