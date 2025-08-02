Kolscope Price ($KSCO)
Kolscope ($KSCO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $KSCO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $KSCO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Kolscope to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kolscope to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kolscope to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kolscope to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kolscope: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.09%
-3.41%
-0.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KolScope is a cross-platform data analytics tool designed to help crypto traders monitor and act on influencer activity across X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. The platform consolidates posts, replies, quote tweets, and Telegram signals from key opinion leaders (KOLs) into one unified dashboard. It also provides a scoring system to evaluate KOL reliability and an auto-trading bot (Degen Tier) that executes trades based on KOL signals, targeting calculated 20–30% gains. KolScope enhances trading precision by removing noise and highlighting high-impact social activity.
