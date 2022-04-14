Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics
KolScope is a cross-platform data analytics tool designed to help crypto traders monitor and act on influencer activity across X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. The platform consolidates posts, replies, quote tweets, and Telegram signals from key opinion leaders (KOLs) into one unified dashboard. It also provides a scoring system to evaluate KOL reliability and an auto-trading bot (Degen Tier) that executes trades based on KOL signals, targeting calculated 20–30% gains. KolScope enhances trading precision by removing noise and highlighting high-impact social activity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kolscope ($KSCO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $KSCO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $KSCO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
