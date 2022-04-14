Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kolscope ($KSCO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KolScope is a cross-platform data analytics tool designed to help crypto traders monitor and act on influencer activity across X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. The platform consolidates posts, replies, quote tweets, and Telegram signals from key opinion leaders (KOLs) into one unified dashboard. It also provides a scoring system to evaluate KOL reliability and an auto-trading bot (Degen Tier) that executes trades based on KOL signals, targeting calculated 20–30% gains. KolScope enhances trading precision by removing noise and highlighting high-impact social activity.

Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kolscope ($KSCO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.75K $ 4.75K $ 4.75K All-Time High: $ 0.00121285 $ 0.00121285 $ 0.00121285 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00004749 $ 0.00004749 $ 0.00004749 Learn more about Kolscope ($KSCO) price

Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kolscope ($KSCO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $KSCO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $KSCO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $KSCO's tokenomics, explore $KSCO token's live price!

