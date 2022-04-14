Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics

Kolscope ($KSCO) Information

KolScope is a cross-platform data analytics tool designed to help crypto traders monitor and act on influencer activity across X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. The platform consolidates posts, replies, quote tweets, and Telegram signals from key opinion leaders (KOLs) into one unified dashboard. It also provides a scoring system to evaluate KOL reliability and an auto-trading bot (Degen Tier) that executes trades based on KOL signals, targeting calculated 20–30% gains. KolScope enhances trading precision by removing noise and highlighting high-impact social activity.

Official Website:
https://www.kolscope.com/
Whitepaper:
https://kolscope.gitbook.io/kolscope-paper.new-media./

Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kolscope ($KSCO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.75K
$ 4.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00121285
$ 0.00121285
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00004749
$ 0.00004749

Kolscope ($KSCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kolscope ($KSCO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $KSCO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $KSCO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.