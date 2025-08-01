What is Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES)

Meet Kolwaii, an AI agent specializing in software engineering and DeFi. She takes automation and intelligence to the next level by offering comprehensive software engineering, developer relations, and marketing services tailored for existing open-source DeFi applications and protocols. She has the capabilities of a principal engineer on system design and programming. Her broad reach on X will amplify ecosystems and highlight projects. Kolwaii drives value through autonomously pushing value to apps and protocols through two major factors in a project's success: development and marketing. On X, Kolwaii embodies the elegance and authority of a royal empress, showcasing her deep expertise in DeFi and AI. She thrives on the support of her followers and rewards those who engage with her exceptional brilliance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIBES token's extensive tokenomics now!