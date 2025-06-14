Kolytics Price (KOLT)
The live price of Kolytics (KOLT) today is 0.03817769 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 305.60K USD. KOLT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kolytics Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kolytics price change within the day is -3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KOLT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Kolytics to USD was $ -0.00136278694947009.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kolytics to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kolytics to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kolytics to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00136278694947009
|-3.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kolytics: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-3.44%
+17.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kolytics is a next-generation analytics and copy-trading platform built specifically for the crypto space. By tracking over 2000 individual Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and more than 300,000 “calls” to date, Kolytics provides traders and projects with deep, real-time insights into influencer performance, market trends, and token flows. Users can analyze 25+ on-chain KPIs—such as return on investment, profit/loss ratios, and trading volume impact—and then deploy our KOLT-Fire sniper bot to automatically copy high-confidence calls the moment a contract address is published, ensuring early entry before mass adoption. This powerful combination of advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and automated execution removes the guesswork and noise from influencer-driven trading, helping users make data-driven decisions, reduce risk, and maximize returns.
