Kolytics (KOLT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kolytics (KOLT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kolytics (KOLT) Information Kolytics is a next-generation analytics and copy-trading platform built specifically for the crypto space. By tracking over 2000 individual Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and more than 300,000 “calls” to date, Kolytics provides traders and projects with deep, real-time insights into influencer performance, market trends, and token flows. Users can analyze 25+ on-chain KPIs—such as return on investment, profit/loss ratios, and trading volume impact—and then deploy our KOLT-Fire sniper bot to automatically copy high-confidence calls the moment a contract address is published, ensuring early entry before mass adoption. This powerful combination of advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and automated execution removes the guesswork and noise from influencer-driven trading, helping users make data-driven decisions, reduce risk, and maximize returns. Official Website: https://kolytics.pro Whitepaper: https://kolytics.gitbook.io Buy KOLT Now!

Kolytics (KOLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kolytics (KOLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 880.13K $ 880.13K $ 880.13K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 8.00M $ 8.00M $ 8.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M All-Time High: $ 0.241981 $ 0.241981 $ 0.241981 All-Time Low: $ 0.0220526 $ 0.0220526 $ 0.0220526 Current Price: $ 0.110146 $ 0.110146 $ 0.110146 Learn more about Kolytics (KOLT) price

Kolytics (KOLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kolytics (KOLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOLT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOLT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOLT's tokenomics, explore KOLT token's live price!

KOLT Price Prediction Want to know where KOLT might be heading? Our KOLT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KOLT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!