What is KOMPETE (KOMPETE)

KOMPETE is the ultimate online gaming metaverse platform, featuring popular games such as Battle Royale, Kart Race, Social Deduction, Basketball, and more coming soon! Powered by the KOMPETE Token, our ecosystem is revolutionizing the Play-to-Earn model, offering unmatched freedom and value for players. For the first time ever, players can own their items onchain, trade freely, and earn in a seamless experience. Our mission is simple: to bridge the gap between crypto and gaming by onboarding the mass market. KOMPETE is currently in early access, which means you're early!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KOMPETE (KOMPETE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

KOMPETE (KOMPETE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KOMPETE (KOMPETE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOMPETE token's extensive tokenomics now!