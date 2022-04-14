Discover key insights into KOMPETE (KOMPETE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

KOMPETE (KOMPETE) Information

KOMPETE is the ultimate online gaming metaverse platform, featuring popular games such as Battle Royale, Kart Race, Social Deduction, Basketball, and more coming soon!

Powered by the KOMPETE Token, our ecosystem is revolutionizing the Play-to-Earn model, offering unmatched freedom and value for players.

For the first time ever, players can own their items onchain, trade freely, and earn in a seamless experience.

Our mission is simple: to bridge the gap between crypto and gaming by onboarding the mass market.

KOMPETE is currently in early access, which means you're early!