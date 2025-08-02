KongSwap Price (KONG)
KongSwap (KONG) is currently trading at 0.01676331 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KONG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KONG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KONG price information.
During today, the price change of KongSwap to USD was $ -0.00118873238684593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KongSwap to USD was $ -0.0035854473.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KongSwap to USD was $ -0.0020615703.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KongSwap to USD was $ -0.01486311048222.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00118873238684593
|-6.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0035854473
|-21.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020615703
|-12.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01486311048222
|-46.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of KongSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.85%
-6.62%
-13.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KongSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) launched in October 2024 on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), designed to revolutionize trading by enabling users to swap a variety of tokens directly from their wallets without intermediaries. KongSwap offers fast transaction speeds, low fees, and enhanced security through ICP’s infrastructure. However, it goes far beyond these basics, positioning itself as a "SuperDex" with advanced features and ambitious goals. Seamless Cross-Chain Trading: Utilizing ICP’s Chain Fusion technology, KongSwap supports bridgeless trading of native tokens from major blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This eliminates the need for third-party bridges, reducing risks and costs while boosting efficiency. High-Performance Stable Memory: With smart contracts capable of handling up to 400GB of stable memory, KongSwap powers sophisticated on-chain trading algorithms, prediction models, and real-time data processing—far exceeding traditional DEX limitations.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of KongSwap (KONG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KONG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KONG to VND
₫441.12650265
|1 KONG to AUD
A$0.0258154974
|1 KONG to GBP
￡0.0125724825
|1 KONG to EUR
€0.0144164466
|1 KONG to USD
$0.01676331
|1 KONG to MYR
RM0.0715793337
|1 KONG to TRY
₺0.6814285515
|1 KONG to JPY
¥2.46420657
|1 KONG to ARS
ARS$22.8381659109
|1 KONG to RUB
₽1.3410648
|1 KONG to INR
₹1.4605872003
|1 KONG to IDR
Rp274.8083166864
|1 KONG to KRW
₩23.2822259928
|1 KONG to PHP
₱0.9679135194
|1 KONG to EGP
￡E.0.8158702977
|1 KONG to BRL
R$0.0927011043
|1 KONG to CAD
C$0.0229657347
|1 KONG to BDT
৳2.048476482
|1 KONG to NGN
₦25.6711653009
|1 KONG to UAH
₴0.7003710918
|1 KONG to VES
Bs2.06188713
|1 KONG to CLP
$16.22688408
|1 KONG to PKR
Rs4.7554157808
|1 KONG to KZT
₸9.0956043729
|1 KONG to THB
฿0.5451428412
|1 KONG to TWD
NT$0.4985408394
|1 KONG to AED
د.إ0.0615213477
|1 KONG to CHF
Fr0.013410648
|1 KONG to HKD
HK$0.1315919835
|1 KONG to MAD
.د.م0.1533842865
|1 KONG to MXN
$0.3161560266
|1 KONG to PLN
zł0.0618566139
|1 KONG to RON
лв0.0734232978
|1 KONG to SEK
kr0.1619335746
|1 KONG to BGN
лв0.0283299939
|1 KONG to HUF
Ft5.7684226041
|1 KONG to CZK
Kč0.3560527044
|1 KONG to KWD
د.ك0.00511280955
|1 KONG to ILS
₪0.0571628871