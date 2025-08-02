What is KongSwap (KONG)

KongSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) launched in October 2024 on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), designed to revolutionize trading by enabling users to swap a variety of tokens directly from their wallets without intermediaries. KongSwap offers fast transaction speeds, low fees, and enhanced security through ICP’s infrastructure. However, it goes far beyond these basics, positioning itself as a "SuperDex" with advanced features and ambitious goals. Seamless Cross-Chain Trading: Utilizing ICP’s Chain Fusion technology, KongSwap supports bridgeless trading of native tokens from major blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This eliminates the need for third-party bridges, reducing risks and costs while boosting efficiency. High-Performance Stable Memory: With smart contracts capable of handling up to 400GB of stable memory, KongSwap powers sophisticated on-chain trading algorithms, prediction models, and real-time data processing—far exceeding traditional DEX limitations.

KongSwap (KONG) Resource Official Website

KongSwap (KONG) Tokenomics

