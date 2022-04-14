Konnect (KCT) Tokenomics
Konnect is merging a lifestyle membership based with KCT token, and e-commerce platform using blockchain techknowledge together, building a new B2B2C ecosyetem.
Konnect bridges virtual with reality. Connecting revolutionary cryptocurrency and NFT Metabus with traditional business in the real world. It is a lifestyle membership project approaches future-oriented society faster and more conveniently.
Konnect completes lifestyle membership based on global distribution, travel, tourism, and cultural infrastructure. By connecting users and strategic partners, provides innovative prices and a range of premium products & services to users, while facilitates convenient distribution systems and virtual asset integration also easier user acuqsition on global B2B, B2C market for partners.
Konnect is the central point between virtual and reality.
Konnect membership can be optained by staking KCT token. Subscribers will receive different membership benefits by grade, also the membership cards and NFTs will be delivered in the future. Membership subscribers will receive additional benefits with Konnect World's NFT, as well as discounts on a range of branded goods, accommodation, aviation and healthcare services. KCT membership benefits will continue to expand in cooperation with strategic partners joining the alliance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Konnect (KCT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KCT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KCT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
