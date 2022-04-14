Kontos (KOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kontos (KOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kontos (KOS) Information Kontos is a zk-powered and AI-enhanced chain-abstraction infrastructure powered Zecrey Labs. Kontos especially focus on the following abstractions: account, asset, chain and action abstractions. Its superior architecture enables users to enjoy numerous features, including gas-less transactions, asset-less operations, and key-less with higher security. By offering a single account for multiple blockchains, Kontos simplifies the usability of blockchain-based applications and provides an easy entry point into the world of web3. It streamlines managing and trading assets across networks. It simplifies cross-chain transactions with innovative chain, account, asset, and action abstractions, revolutionizing multi-chain navigation. With these unique features, Kontos is revolutionizing the traditional blockchain ecosystem and paving the way for the decentralized future. We’re also backed by top investors: Binance Labs, Spartan Group, Shima Capital, Fenbushi Capital, .etc. Official Website: https://www.kontos.io Buy KOS Now!

Kontos (KOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kontos (KOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 231.55K $ 231.55K $ 231.55K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 189.40M $ 189.40M $ 189.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.22M $ 1.22M $ 1.22M All-Time High: $ 1.025 $ 1.025 $ 1.025 All-Time Low: $ 0.00111339 $ 0.00111339 $ 0.00111339 Current Price: $ 0.00122253 $ 0.00122253 $ 0.00122253 Learn more about Kontos (KOS) price

Kontos (KOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kontos (KOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOS's tokenomics, explore KOS token's live price!

