Kora (SN71) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.73 $ 3.73 $ 3.73 24H Low $ 4.42 $ 4.42 $ 4.42 24H High 24H Low $ 3.73$ 3.73 $ 3.73 24H High $ 4.42$ 4.42 $ 4.42 All Time High $ 6.13$ 6.13 $ 6.13 Lowest Price $ 0.208296$ 0.208296 $ 0.208296 Price Change (1H) -1.40% Price Change (1D) +4.52% Price Change (7D) +6.41% Price Change (7D) +6.41%

Kora (SN71) real-time price is $4.01. Over the past 24 hours, SN71 traded between a low of $ 3.73 and a high of $ 4.42, showing active market volatility. SN71's all-time high price is $ 6.13, while its all-time low price is $ 0.208296.

In terms of short-term performance, SN71 has changed by -1.40% over the past hour, +4.52% over 24 hours, and +6.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kora (SN71) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.29M$ 11.29M $ 11.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.29M$ 11.29M $ 11.29M Circulation Supply 2.81M 2.81M 2.81M Total Supply 2,812,127.309762702 2,812,127.309762702 2,812,127.309762702

The current Market Cap of Kora is $ 11.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN71 is 2.81M, with a total supply of 2812127.309762702. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.29M.