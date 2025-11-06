Korico (KORICO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.28% Price Change (1D) +10.06% Price Change (7D) -52.92%

Korico (KORICO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KORICO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KORICO's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KORICO has changed by +1.28% over the past hour, +10.06% over 24 hours, and -52.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Korico (KORICO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.48K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.48K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Korico is $ 10.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KORICO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.48K.