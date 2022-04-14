Koro Go (KORO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Koro Go (KORO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Koro Go (KORO) Information KORO Go Yakusugi Sou is a key foundation female in the modern Shiba Inu lineage. As the mother of Aka Go Yakusugi Sou and mate of Ishi Go Yakusugi Sou, her bloodline helped define the breed’s ideal traits—strong structure, red coat, and balanced temperament. Her influence is documented in trusted pedigrees, including ShibaPedigree.com, where she is listed as a core ancestor. Through her descendants, KORO is remembered as the matriarch—a true Eve of the Shibas Official Website: https://korogo.live/ Buy KORO Now!

Koro Go (KORO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Koro Go (KORO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.41K $ 8.41K $ 8.41K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.41K $ 8.41K $ 8.41K All-Time High: $ 0.00323435 $ 0.00323435 $ 0.00323435 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Koro Go (KORO) price

Koro Go (KORO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Koro Go (KORO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KORO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KORO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KORO's tokenomics, explore KORO token's live price!

