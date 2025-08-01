Koru Price (KORU)
Koru (KORU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 79.03K USD. KORU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KORU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KORU price information.
During today, the price change of Koru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Koru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Koru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Koru to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Koru: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-6.75%
-14.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$KORU is the first 100% community airdrop on SOL. $KORU airdropped close to 100% of the supply to our community. $KORU's also building an entire ecosystem with its own NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP, where $KORU's one of the most important assets. Both its NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP are close to release. The initial phase of the Trading APP will be as a beta for our whales. Once that's over, we'll be able to release a full version of it. Both the NFT collection and the Trading APP will also help us make $KORU deflationary by using different mechanisms where people can spend $KORU which we eventually burn. (Like NFT art reveal, spending $KORU to create trading tournaments on our APP, etc).
Understanding the tokenomics of Koru (KORU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KORU token's extensive tokenomics now!
