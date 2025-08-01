What is Koru (KORU)

$KORU is the first 100% community airdrop on SOL. $KORU airdropped close to 100% of the supply to our community. $KORU's also building an entire ecosystem with its own NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP, where $KORU's one of the most important assets. Both its NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP are close to release. The initial phase of the Trading APP will be as a beta for our whales. Once that's over, we'll be able to release a full version of it. Both the NFT collection and the Trading APP will also help us make $KORU deflationary by using different mechanisms where people can spend $KORU which we eventually burn. (Like NFT art reveal, spending $KORU to create trading tournaments on our APP, etc).

