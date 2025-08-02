What is Kounotori (KTO)

We are a group of crypto-enthusiasts that have grown tired of rug-pulls, honeypots, and devs that, quite frankly, have no idea how to treat their community or their project. Although none of the core team have coding knowledge, we have the freedom to carefully choose the right people for the jobs needed rather than rely on the limitations of an in house team. We aim to release a staking platform on the Ethereum blockchain. Staking Kounotori token will offer higher returns than other tokens staked on the platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kounotori (KTO) Resource Official Website

Kounotori (KTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kounotori (KTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KTO token's extensive tokenomics now!