What is Kovu ($KOVU)

Kovu is a Viral Red Siberian Husky. He has over 1.5M followers across socials and 66.5M likes on TikTok. His top 3 videos have 160M+, 40M+, and 40M+ views, respectively. He’s gone viral for various reasons including wearing human clothes and posing like a human. He’s also been posted by large accounts including Travis Scott. Kovu’s owner has onboarded by team and committed to support the project and create new content. Kovu tokens have spawned previously but this is the first time a token has been backed by his owner. The contract address is posted in his TikTok bio.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kovu ($KOVU) Resource Official Website

Kovu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Kovu ($KOVU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Kovu ($KOVU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Kovu.

Check the Kovu price prediction now!

$KOVU to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Kovu ($KOVU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kovu ($KOVU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $KOVU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kovu ($KOVU) How much is Kovu ($KOVU) worth today? The live $KOVU price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current $KOVU to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of $KOVU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kovu? The market cap for $KOVU is $ 204.45K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of $KOVU? The circulating supply of $KOVU is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $KOVU? $KOVU achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $KOVU? $KOVU saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of $KOVU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $KOVU is -- USD . Will $KOVU go higher this year? $KOVU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $KOVU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Kovu ($KOVU) Important Industry Updates