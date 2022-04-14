KRAMPUS (KRAMPUS) Tokenomics
KRAMPUS (KRAMPUS) Information
Trippin' Ape Tribe is a community-first PFP project on Solana, backed by strong and ownable branding, cheeky storytelling, innovative long-term utility, and a passionate community of free-thinking degens. 10,000 Apes have fallen under the trance of a mysterious yet charismatic leader, Chorles, but don’t worry… it's definitely not a cult.
At some point in our inconsequential existence, we were just your ordinary apes: kickin it in trees, eating bananas and shit (just to be clear, no, I don’t mean we were eating shit). Everything changed when a bunch of spunions came to our island blaring strange sounds and strands of fire in the sky for something called Fire Festival 2. These strange beings seemed to be entranced, hypnotized by sonic beats. We observed from a distance and noticed the mood started to change. When their food and water went dry and their performers stopped showing up, these pompous savages began to devolve.
KRAMPUS (KRAMPUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KRAMPUS (KRAMPUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KRAMPUS (KRAMPUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KRAMPUS (KRAMPUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRAMPUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRAMPUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KRAMPUS's tokenomics, explore KRAMPUS token's live price!
KRAMPUS Price Prediction
Want to know where KRAMPUS might be heading? Our KRAMPUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.