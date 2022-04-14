Krex (KREX) Tokenomics
Krex (KREX) Information
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.
Key Highlights:
The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.
KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network.
It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for:
Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.
XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
Krex (KREX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Krex (KREX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Krex (KREX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Krex (KREX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KREX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KREX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.