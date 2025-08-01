What is Kris (KRIS)

Kris is a community-driven meme coin on the Cronos blockchain focused on decentralized growth and grassroots engagement. The project avoids paid promotions, influencer-driven marketing, and centralized control. Instead, it emphasizes organic expansion through community-led initiatives and utility-based rewards. Key Features: Social Engagement Quests: Users earn $Kris by completing social tasks on platforms such as X, YouTube, and Reddit. Free Development Tools: Offers no-cost access to tools like NFT generators, buy/sell bots, and Discord launch bots for new projects. Accelerator Program: Supports emerging meme and NFT projects with essential decentralized applications. Holder Utilities: Provides access to tools like sniping bots, market analytics, copy trading, and token scanning tools for holders. ERC404 Implementation: Utilizes ERC404s to enhance liquidity and gated utility access. Kris operates without venture capital involvement and prioritizes community participation over centralized ownership.

Kris (KRIS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kris (KRIS) Tokenomics

