KROWN (KRW) Tokenomics
KROWN (KRW) Information
KingDeFi is a DeFi project combining two main areas: analytics and monitoring where we provide a market overview, liquidity pool search engine and portfolio tracking to users and farming as we are a yield optimizer project on BSC and Solana. It offers its Knights (= users) an a) Earnings and b) Monitoring function. With the Earnings function, Knights can earn KROWN tokens by providing liquidity and staking directly on the KingDeFi platform. With the Monitoring function, Knights have an overview about all major yield platforms on BSC and Solana and receive automatic suggestions where to receive the best yields based on their token holdings in their wallet. With one click, Knights are easily directed to the best yielding platforms. Knights also have a dashboard showing all key statistics of all major platforms such as highest/lowest APYs, TVL and more. In combination, KingDeFi is the only ""go to"" place you need in order to optimize your farming and staking yields for both, BSC and Solana
KROWN (KRW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KROWN (KRW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KROWN (KRW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KROWN (KRW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KRW Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.