What is KRWO (KRWO)

KRWO is a Korean Won-backed stablecoin issued on the Kaia blockchain through an open and transparent smart contract developed by the GimSwap team. While currently launched on the Kaia blockchain, KRWO is designed to expand to multiple major blockchains in the future, enabling a broader reach and greater utility. It is built on the Open Voucher (OV) protocol, a system designed by Open Asset to tokenize fiat-backed assets into OV vouchers. KRWO enables secure and efficient Korean Won transactions across Web2 and Web3 environments, bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology to support decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

KRWO (KRWO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

KRWO (KRWO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KRWO (KRWO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KRWO token's extensive tokenomics now!