KRWO Price (KRWO)
KRWO (KRWO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 296.30K USD. KRWO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KRWO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KRWO price information.
During today, the price change of KRWO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KRWO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KRWO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KRWO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KRWO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-1.68%
-2.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KRWO is a Korean Won-backed stablecoin issued on the Kaia blockchain through an open and transparent smart contract developed by the GimSwap team. While currently launched on the Kaia blockchain, KRWO is designed to expand to multiple major blockchains in the future, enabling a broader reach and greater utility. It is built on the Open Voucher (OV) protocol, a system designed by Open Asset to tokenize fiat-backed assets into OV vouchers. KRWO enables secure and efficient Korean Won transactions across Web2 and Web3 environments, bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology to support decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.
Understanding the tokenomics of KRWO (KRWO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
