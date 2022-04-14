KRWO (KRWO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KRWO (KRWO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KRWO (KRWO) Information KRWO is a Korean Won-backed stablecoin issued on the Kaia blockchain through an open and transparent smart contract developed by the GimSwap team. While currently launched on the Kaia blockchain, KRWO is designed to expand to multiple major blockchains in the future, enabling a broader reach and greater utility. It is built on the Open Voucher (OV) protocol, a system designed by Open Asset to tokenize fiat-backed assets into OV vouchers. KRWO enables secure and efficient Korean Won transactions across Web2 and Web3 environments, bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology to support decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Official Website: https://gimswap.com Whitepaper: https://docs.gimswap.com/gimswap-guide/what-is-krwo Buy KRWO Now!

KRWO (KRWO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KRWO (KRWO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 296.88K $ 296.88K $ 296.88K Total Supply: $ 414.50M $ 414.50M $ 414.50M Circulating Supply: $ 414.50M $ 414.50M $ 414.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 296.88K $ 296.88K $ 296.88K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00071624 $ 0.00071624 $ 0.00071624 Learn more about KRWO (KRWO) price

KRWO (KRWO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KRWO (KRWO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KRWO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KRWO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KRWO's tokenomics, explore KRWO token's live price!

KRWO Price Prediction Want to know where KRWO might be heading? Our KRWO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KRWO token's Price Prediction now!

