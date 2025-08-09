What is KTON (KTON)

KTON is a liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain, designed to address the need for liquidity while maintaining staking rewards. It allows users to stake Toncoins and receive $KTON tokens that represent ownership of the staked assets. These tokens accrue staking rewards over time and remain transferable and usable within the TON ecosystem, such as trading, collateralization, and participation in DeFi applications. KTON uses TonCore's LSt smart contract V2, which is the most advanced liquid staking standard, allowing for robust security and risk control. Key features include 48-hour security isolation period, granular role management, dynamic liquidity allocation between validation rounds, and anti-rug pull mechanism.

KTON (KTON) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

KTON (KTON) Tokenomics

