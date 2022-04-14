KTON (KTON) Tokenomics
KTON (KTON) Information
KTON is a liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain, designed to address the need for liquidity while maintaining staking rewards.
It allows users to stake Toncoins and receive $KTON tokens that represent ownership of the staked assets. These tokens accrue staking rewards over time and remain transferable and usable within the TON ecosystem, such as trading, collateralization, and participation in DeFi applications.
KTON uses TonCore's LSt smart contract V2, which is the most advanced liquid staking standard, allowing for robust security and risk control. Key features include 48-hour security isolation period, granular role management, dynamic liquidity allocation between validation rounds, and anti-rug pull mechanism.
KTON (KTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KTON (KTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KTON (KTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KTON (KTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KTON Price Prediction
