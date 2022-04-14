ktoshi (KTOSHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ktoshi (KTOSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ktoshi (KTOSHI) Information Ktoshi is a community-driven meme token inspired by The pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto & the Kadena blockchain. Launched in Aug 2024, the project aims to embrace the lighthearted Camaraderie and humorous side of cryptocurrency by creating a token centered around internet culture and community engagement. Rather than focusing on complex use cases or utility, ktoshi is built around the idea of shared fun and cultural relevance. Official Website: https://ktoshi.com/

ktoshi (KTOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ktoshi (KTOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 363.63K $ 363.63K $ 363.63K Total Supply: $ 21.00T $ 21.00T $ 21.00T Circulating Supply: $ 7.04T $ 7.04T $ 7.04T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.08M $ 1.08M $ 1.08M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

ktoshi (KTOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ktoshi (KTOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KTOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KTOSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

