KUB Coin Price (KUB)
KUB Coin (KUB) is currently trading at 1.52 USD with a market cap of $ 134.93M USD. KUB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KUB to USD price
During today, the price change of KUB Coin to USD was $ -0.02357689753537.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KUB Coin to USD was $ +0.0809871200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KUB Coin to USD was $ +0.0668717920.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KUB Coin to USD was $ -0.001041569381487.
Discover the latest price analysis of KUB Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-1.52%
-1.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The KUB Coin (KUB) is the native utility coin powering the KUB Chain, serving as a cornerstone of its growing ecosystem. It facilitates on-chain gas fee payments, can be converted into fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and enables staking for Validators and Delegators to actively secure and govern the network. KUB also supports seamless exchanges with various digital assets and unlocks exclusive services and benefits from KUB Chain's partners, driving innovation and collaboration within the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, KUB is listed on Thailand’s leading Bitkub Exchange and other international cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring accessibility and global reach.
Understanding the tokenomics of KUB Coin (KUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KUB token's extensive tokenomics now!
