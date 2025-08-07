Kujira Price (KUJI)
Kujira (KUJI) is currently trading at 0.231552 USD with a market cap of $ 30.63M USD. KUJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KUJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KUJI price information.
During today, the price change of Kujira to USD was $ -0.0094214743071079.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kujira to USD was $ +0.0147708641.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kujira to USD was $ -0.0946603794.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kujira to USD was $ -0.15274448128739113.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0094214743071079
|-3.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0147708641
|+6.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0946603794
|-40.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.15274448128739113
|-39.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kujira: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
-3.90%
-10.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kujira is committed to levelling the playing field in decentralized finance by building dApps for regular crypto users.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kujira (KUJI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KUJI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KUJI to VND
₫6,093.29088
|1 KUJI to AUD
A$0.35427456
|1 KUJI to GBP
￡0.17134848
|1 KUJI to EUR
€0.1968192
|1 KUJI to USD
$0.231552
|1 KUJI to MYR
RM0.97714944
|1 KUJI to TRY
₺9.41721984
|1 KUJI to JPY
¥34.038144
|1 KUJI to ARS
ARS$308.3230656
|1 KUJI to RUB
₽18.52184448
|1 KUJI to INR
₹20.32100352
|1 KUJI to IDR
Rp3,795.93381888
|1 KUJI to KRW
₩321.15336192
|1 KUJI to PHP
₱13.2447744
|1 KUJI to EGP
￡E.11.2186944
|1 KUJI to BRL
R$1.2619584
|1 KUJI to CAD
C$0.31722624
|1 KUJI to BDT
৳28.06873344
|1 KUJI to NGN
₦352.97555328
|1 KUJI to UAH
₴9.59551488
|1 KUJI to VES
Bs29.638656
|1 KUJI to CLP
$224.60544
|1 KUJI to PKR
Rs65.4829056
|1 KUJI to KZT
₸123.95673216
|1 KUJI to THB
฿7.48839168
|1 KUJI to TWD
NT$6.92803584
|1 KUJI to AED
د.إ0.84979584
|1 KUJI to CHF
Fr0.1852416
|1 KUJI to HKD
HK$1.81536768
|1 KUJI to MAD
.د.م2.09091456
|1 KUJI to MXN
$4.3068672
|1 KUJI to PLN
zł0.84748032
|1 KUJI to RON
лв1.0072512
|1 KUJI to SEK
kr2.22521472
|1 KUJI to BGN
лв0.38669184
|1 KUJI to HUF
Ft79.08195456
|1 KUJI to CZK
Kč4.88111616
|1 KUJI to KWD
د.ك0.07062336
|1 KUJI to ILS
₪0.79190784