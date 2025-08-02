What is Kunci Coin (KUNCI)

Kunci is building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, born to support NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Decentralize Finance, and retail penetration. Kunci will make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to various industries. Kunci creates a next-generation blockchain-based ecosystem that supports Metaverse and Decentralized Finance and solves real-world problems using blockchain technology. From a blockchain evolution perspective, apart from being the base chain of choice for the NFT Marketplace, Kunci can also function as a circulation chain for various coins or heterogeneous chain tokens, and as a free port in the blockchain world.

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kunci Coin (KUNCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KUNCI token's extensive tokenomics now!