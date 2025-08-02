Kunci Coin Price (KUNCI)
Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 1.42K USD. KUNCI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KUNCI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KUNCI price information.
During today, the price change of Kunci Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kunci Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kunci Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kunci Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kunci Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+0.27%
-22.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kunci is building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, born to support NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Decentralize Finance, and retail penetration. Kunci will make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to various industries. Kunci creates a next-generation blockchain-based ecosystem that supports Metaverse and Decentralized Finance and solves real-world problems using blockchain technology. From a blockchain evolution perspective, apart from being the base chain of choice for the NFT Marketplace, Kunci can also function as a circulation chain for various coins or heterogeneous chain tokens, and as a free port in the blockchain world.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kunci Coin (KUNCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KUNCI token's extensive tokenomics now!
